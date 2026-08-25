Rwanda: Employers Who Fail to Pay Workers Must Be Held Accountable - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has called on relevant institutions to address cases of unpaid wages and hold employers accountable for failing to pay their workers.

Speaking at a press conference in Kigali on Monday, August 24, he said employers who fail to pay their workers should be held accountable.

"There should be accountability for those people who employ others and do not pay them. It has happened several times," he said.

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Kagame pledged to address the issue, which has reportedly been prevalent in the private sector.

"We shall sort it out. There are ministers in charge. It should not happen," he said.

Rwandan labour law requires employers to provide employment contracts, which may be written or oral, although written contracts are mandatory for jobs lasting more than six months. Employers are also required to pay workers' wages on time.

Labour inspections and compliance assessments conducted between January and June 2026 resulted in sanctions against 71 establishments for violating labour laws and regulations.

According to the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), all 71 establishments were private businesses operating across various economic sectors.

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They included 10 establishments in manufacturing, one in agriculture, one in mining and quarrying, two in energy, three in construction, 18 in wholesale trade, one in transportation, 21 in accommodation and food services, three in information and communication, eight in education, and three in health and social work.

Most establishments were fined for failing to implement recommendations issued by labour inspectors, particularly those relating to written employment contracts, payment of salaries through bank accounts, registration for social security and payment of pension contributions, as well as compliance with occupational safety and health (OSH) requirements.

OSH violations were the most common.

Other establishments were fined for failing to appear before labour inspectors after being lawfully summoned over labour disputes. The establishments were fined between Rwf100,000 and Rwf500,000.

During the first half of 2026, labour inspectors visited 2,290 workplaces nationwide to assess employers' compliance with labour legislation.

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MIFOTRA's report also shows that 814 labour disputes were successfully resolved through mediation and other dispute-resolution mechanisms during the six-month period.

This means the disputes between employers and employees were settled without resorting to court proceedings.

According to the Rwanda Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2025 by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the working-age population aged 16 and above reached about 8.5 million in 2025.

Of these, 4.8 million were employed, while 676,000 were unemployed but actively seeking work. Another 3.1 million were outside the labour force.