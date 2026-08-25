Nigeria: NNPC Targets $21bn From Bonga South-West Aparo Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), and the OML 118 Contractor Parties, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Limited, and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), have executed the Addendum to the OML 118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

A statement by NNPCL's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, said the parties also signed an addendum to the Dispute Settlement Agreement (DSA), marking a major milestone in the advancement of the deepwater Bonga Southwest/Aparo project (BWSAp) towards Final Investment Decision (FID).

The statement said the agreement gives effect to the fiscal and commercial terms approved by the Federal Government to support the development of BSWAp, adding that it reinforces Nigeria's commitment to creating a competitive, stable and attractive environment for large-scale deepwater investment.

It noted that BSWAp is expected to be one of Nigeria's largest deepwater developments, with the potential to attract US$15 billion to US$21 billion in investment over the life of the project and achieve peak production of about 175 kbopd of oil and 140 mmscfd of gas.

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Speaking on the milestone, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said the execution of the BSWAp PSC and DSA Addenda demonstrates the effectiveness of President Tinubu's reforms in translating policy into investment.

He said this is about unlocking a major deepwater project and demonstrating that Nigeria has a competitive fiscal framework and a clear pathway for sustainable investment in its energy sector.

He added that NNPC Ltd will continue to work closely with the Federal Government, our partners and other stakeholders to ensure that this project delivers maximum value for the Federation and the Nigerian people.

The Contractor Parties also announced the successful completion of the project's Pre-Front End Engineering Design (Pre-FEED) phase, marking an important milestone in maturing the technical and commercial scope of the development and positioning the project to progress into the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) phase, subject to applicable partner, assurance and governance requirements.