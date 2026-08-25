Nigeria: China's Zero-Tariff Policy Drives 81% Surge in Nigerian Exports

Nigeria's exports to China surged 81 percent year-on-year to $2.25 billion in the first half of 2026, as Beijing's zero-tariff policy for products from 53 African countries begins to boost market access for Nigerian goods.

The sharp increase came as total China-Nigeria trade rose 35 percent to $17.4 billion during the period, according to Yan Yuqing, Consul General of China in Lagos.

Yan disclosed the figures at the 2026 Nigeria International New Energy and Power Industry Expo and Nigeria International Lighting Expo Lunch Conference.

China fully implemented the zero-tariff policy on May 1 for products from African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yan said Nigerian exports recorded monthly growth of more than 40 percent in both May and June, barely three months into the policy.

She described the measure as part of China's opening-up strategy and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Action Plan for 2025-2027.

The policy presents Nigeria with an opportunity to expand non-oil exports, particularly agricultural commodities, and earn more foreign exchange.

Yan urged Nigerian businesses to exploit the access, citing sesame, yam, cassava and palm wine among products with strong potential in the Chinese market.

"We really need your sesame, your yam, cassava, and I like your palm wine," she said.

However, sustaining the export growth will depend on Nigeria's capacity to produce at scale, maintain quality and meet Chinese certification and market requirements.

Trade and investment expand China-Nigeria trade to exceed $28 billion in 2025, up more than 28 percent year-on-year, Yan said.

Chinese direct investment in Nigeria also rose 103 percent to $690 million during the year.

Yan described Nigeria as China's largest engineering contracting market in Africa, its second-largest export market on the continent and a major investment destination.

Nigeria is also China's second-largest trading partner in Africa. She said Nigeria's large population, expanding cities and infrastructure needs continued to drive demand for Chinese consumer and industrial products.

Yan urged companies from both countries to use the expo to deepen partnerships and expand trade and investment in energy, infrastructure and other sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Nigeria, the challenge is now to convert preferential access to China's huge market into sustained export growth, increased local production and stronger foreign-exchange earnings.