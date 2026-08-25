Nigeria: AFN Warns Nigerian Athletes Against Signing Unfavourable Deals

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and long-term interests of Nigerian athletes, insisting that no agreement entered into by an athlete is "cast in stone."

AFN President, Chief Tonobok Okowa, said the Federation is closely monitoring agreements involving Nigerian athletes and will intervene where such deals are considered detrimental to the athlete or the interests of Nigeria.

Okowa, who is also a Senior Vice President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), said the welfare of athletes remains a key component of the Federation's responsibilities.

He clarified that the AFN has not entered into any agreement with agents or agencies to provide scholarships to Nigerian athletes, urging athletes and their families to exercise caution before committing themselves to any arrangement.

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The Federation also stressed that athletes who are minors should not enter into agreements without the knowledge and consent of their parents or legal guardians.

"It is necessary to protect young athletes from arrangements that could negatively affect their education, careers or national representation." Okowa stated.

The AFN disclosed that it has advised an athlete to terminate an agreement involving an agent and a school after determining that the arrangement was not in the athlete's best interest and could be inimical to the interests of Nigeria.

The Federation also revealed that it is not prepared to work with Auburn University in the United States for as long as coach Ken remains at the institution.

"AFN's position is based on concerns that the coach discourages Nigerian athletes from representing the country," the AFN Boss added.

Okowa said the Federation would continue to scrutinise agreements involving Nigerian athletes, particularly those involving foreign institutions, agents and other third parties.

He noted that while foreign scholarships and training opportunities can provide valuable platforms for athletes to combine education with elite-level development, such arrangements must not undermine their careers or their responsibility to represent Nigeria.

"In a particular case, I directed the AFN Second Vice President, Akuchukwu Aghazu, who is a lawyer, to examine the circumstances surrounding an athlete's agreement." Okowa said.

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Aghazu subsequently reviewed the matter and provided legal guidance to the Federation on the appropriate course of action.

Okowa urged athletes and their families to seek proper advice before signing agreements and assured them that the AFN would continue to protect their interests while ensuring that opportunities presented to Nigerian athletes contribute positively to their development.