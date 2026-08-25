Ethiopia: Egypt's Badr Abdelatty Discusses Horn Security With Djibouti Counterpart, Fourth Such Talks in a Month

Addis Abeba — Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with his Djiboutian counterpart Abdoulkader Houssein Omar on security and political developments in the Horn of Africa, marking his fourth such regional engagement in a month.

According to Ahram Online, the two ministers discussed efforts to promote regional stability and strengthen peace and security across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region during a phone call on Saturday.

The talks followed Abdelatty's recent diplomatic engagements with officials from Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, where regional security and stability were also key issues of discussion.

Abdelatty and Omar also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in economic, trade and investment fields, amid growing cooperation between Egypt and Djibouti.

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Abdelatty highlighted the momentum in Egyptian-Djiboutian relations and identified renewable energy, construction, logistics zones, ports and maritime connectivity as areas for expanded cooperation.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing the role of Egyptian private-sector companies in supporting Djibouti's national development plans.

Ethiopian political analysis The two ministers discussed preparations for the African Union mid-year summit, scheduled to be held in Alamein on 4 October. The summit will be preceded by the inaugural African Business Summit as part of the Alamein Forum for Business in Africa.

Discover morepoliticsLocal NewsGeographic ReferenceBreaking news alertsDigital news archiveAddis Ababa tourismAddis Ababa city guideDemographicsNews subscriptionTigray conflict analysis According to Ahram Online, Abdelatty said the forum would provide a platform for strengthening economic and investment partnerships between Egypt and other African countries, with African leaders, senior officials, businesspeople and private-sector representatives expected to participate.

He added that the forum would be held every two years in Alamein, following a decision adopted by the African Union summit in Addis Ababa in February.

Egypt's expanding Horn engagement

Social affairs analysis Abdelatty's latest call with his Djiboutian counterpart comes as Egypt steps up diplomatic engagement with countries in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

Over the past month, the Egyptian foreign minister has held separate discussions with counterparts from Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, with regional security, political developments and stability featuring prominently in the talks.

The latest exchange with Djibouti adds another Horn of Africa country to Cairo's recent diplomatic outreach, as Egypt seeks to strengthen coordination on issues affecting peace and security in the Horn and Red Sea region.

On 10 August 2026, Addis Standard reported that Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohy El-Din Salem held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations and developments in Sudan, according to Ahram Online, citing Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions. He said any political process should be entirely Sudanese-owned and reflect the aspirations of the Sudanese people, while preserving state institutions and resources and contributing to security and stability.

The two ministers also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and maintain close coordination and consultation as Sudan's conflict continues to generate wider regional security and diplomatic concerns.

Earlier, on 19 July, Addis Standard reported that Abdelatty held separate talks with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh and Somali Foreign Minister Abdulsalam Abdi Ali. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing strategic partnerships and coordinating positions on developments in the Horn of Africa, according to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Digital news archive The engagements came as Cairo increasingly frames the security and stability of the Horn of Africa as closely linked to Egypt's national security interests. Egyptian officials have repeatedly stressed that instability in the Horn, particularly around the Red Sea and its maritime routes, could have direct implications for Egypt's strategic interests.

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Egypt's recent outreach has coincided with closer coordination with Eritrea and Somalia on maritime security and Red Sea affairs. On 17 July, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met Sudanese Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Asmara, where they discussed bilateral relations, developments in Sudan and regional and international issues. Egypt and Eritrea have both backed al-Burhan's Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Sudan's ongoing war.

Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia have also endorsed the position that the security and management of the Red Sea should remain the responsibility of its littoral states, underscoring the role of coastal countries in determining the future of the strategic waterway.

The expanding regional coordination has drawn concern from Ethiopia. In May, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Egypt of pursuing an "encirclement" strategy and intensifying efforts to undermine Ethiopia after Addis Ababa identified sovereign sea access as a national interest.