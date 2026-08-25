Zimbabwe: Francistown and Bulawayo Seek Structured Trade Link

Francistown — Trade and investment between Francistown and Bulawayo should be more structured and intentional, with local authorities leading efforts to turn people-to-people movement into sustainable business partnerships.

This was revealed by speakers at the Hybrid Francistown Business Expo held in Francistown on Saturday which brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers and business networks from Botswana, Zimbabwe and other countries.

Bulawayo City Councillor, Mr Ntando Ndlovu, said his visit was aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two border cities.

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"A lot of people from Bulawayo come here to Francistown to buy goods. We now want to see more people from Francistown coming to Bulawayo to invest and trade in Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the two cities should not see each other as competitors but as cities that complement each other.

"We need to grow these two cities. As local authorities we can play a leading role in ensuring that trade between Francistown and Bulawayo becomes more structured, intensified and that we accelerate all the efforts already being done by our people," he said.

He added that Zimbabwe was open for Batswana to explore opportunities in manufacturing, retail and services.

"We want to see Francistown people come and spot where they can invest and trade.

We also need to learn more on value addition and beneficiation. Batswana are very hospitable and I am impressed to be attending this Expo," he said.

Speaking on regional integration, Mr Ndlovu said cities close to each other like Francistown and Bulawayo have a unique advantage to lead in SADC as well as Africa as a whole.

Also speaking at the Expo, Mr Khumbu Malinga from the Zimbabwe Business Network said SMEs should be at the centre of cross-border trade.

"I am very happy to be part of the Francistown Expo. We can leverage SMEs in Botswana by having a database so that we can know verified sellers who are regulated and who also pay tax to government," he said.

Mr Malinga called on leaders from both countries to push for by-laws that are considerate to SMEs to enable them to trade well across the border.

"SMEs are the ones moving goods and services daily. If we make it easier for them with proper documentation, information and supportive policies, then trade between Francistown and Bulawayo will grow," he said.

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The Francistown Business Expo sought to connect businesses, showcase products and explore opportunities in agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism, digital services and others.

Trade between Botswana and Zimbabwe has traditionally been driven by individuals buying goods across the border. However, business leaders say there is potential to formalise that trade, develop joint value chains and position Francistown and Bulawayo as gateway cities for regional commerce.

The Francistown Business Expo was held under the theme: Transforming today, Empowering tomorrow: Building High Botswana Together.

It also closed with a youth session where young people were addressed on mental strength, mindset change and building the discipline required to succeed in business and life.

BOPA