Tanzania: Presidential Commission Begins Investigation of Law Violations During the 2025 Elections

Dar es Salaam — THE Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Individuals Involved in Violence and Violations of the Law during and after the October 2025 General Election has officially begun preparations to carry out its mandate.

The Commission seeks to establish the individuals who planned, participated in and coordinated incidents of violence, crime and violations of the law that occurred during and after the election.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam today, August 24, 2026, the Commission's Chairperson, retired Court of Appeal Judge Shaban Ali Lila, said the Commission was ready to begin its work by collecting evidence from members of the public and other stakeholders.

He said the Commission would receive oral testimony, examine various documents and visit locations identified as having been connected to the incidents under investigation.

Judge Lila said the Commission would comply with the country's laws and regulations in collecting, analysing and assessing the information and evidence submitted to it.

The Commission was established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to investigate incidents of violence and violations of the law that occurred during and after the October 2025 General Election.