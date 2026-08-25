Ethiopia: Sudanese Opposition Groups Reject Burhan-Backed Dialogue, Call for Alternative Peace Process

Addis Ababa — A group of Sudanese opposition political and civil forces has rejected a domestic dialogue initiative backed by Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The group proposed instead a peace process combining humanitarian, security and political tracks.

The position was announced at the conclusion of a two-day consultative meeting held in Addis Ababa on August 22-23, bringing together groups describing themselves as anti-war forces unaffiliated with either side of Sudan's conflict.

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Participants included forces associated with the Sudanese Declaration of Principles, the Popular Congress Party, the Umma Party led by Mubarak al-Fadil, civil society organisations, women's and youth networks, and independent public figures.

At the meeting, participants adopted a joint position paper entitled: "The Peace Process We Want," which rejected the dialogue initiative supported by Burhan.

According to the final statement, participants argued that a dialogue conducted from territory controlled by one of Sudan's warring parties could not constitute a credible or inclusive peace process.

They said the initiative risked reinforcing Sudan's existing de facto territorial and political divisions rather than creating the conditions for a comprehensive settlement.

As an alternative, the groups proposed pursuing humanitarian, security and political tracks simultaneously.

They also argued that negotiations should address the immediate consequences of the conflict while also tackling security arrangements and the country's future political order.

The meeting included political forces with differing backgrounds and positions but which presented their initiative as an attempt to establish a civilian-led alternative to approaches associated with Sudan's warring parties.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023.

Repeated regional and international mediation initiatives have so far failed to produce a lasting ceasefire or comprehensive political settlement, it was indicated.