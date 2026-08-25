Ethiopian Urges BRICS Member States to Invest in Youth Led Digital, Green Growth

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has called on BRICS member states to establish dedicated funding mechanisms for youth enterprises and increase investment in digital and green technologies to advance youth led economic growth, according to the Ethiopian Embassy in India.

The Ethiopian delegation made the call during the BRICS Youth Ministers' Meeting held in Visakhapatnam, India, where the Ethiopian delegation advocated stronger youth cooperation, dedicated financing mechanisms and joint investments in digital and green technologies among BRICS members.

Noting that more than 70 percent of Ethiopia's population is under the age of 30, the delegation emphasized the role of young people as key drivers of economic growth, innovation and resilience.

According to a post on social media of the Ethiopian Embassy in India, Ethiopia further highlighted key national initiatives including the revised National Youth Policy, Digital Ethiopia 2030 and the Green Legacy Initiative.

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The delegation elaborated that these initiatives have engaged young people annually in efforts to address climate change while creating green employment opportunities.

Ethiopia also proposed greater investment in digital literacy, green entrepreneurship and technical skills in agriculture and renewable energy to strengthen the impact of the BRICS Youth Council.

The nation also called for greater use of youth leadership in conflict prevention and resilience building, alongside expanded educational and cultural exchange programs.

The country further urged BRICS to establish operational mechanisms and dedicated funding for youth enterprises and strengthen cooperation between the BRICS Youth Council and organizations such as the African Union, the Embassy noted.

Ethiopia also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Council's initiatives and translating shared objectives into concrete outcomes.

The BRICS Youth Ministers' Meeting was held in Visakhapatnam on August 22 under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship.

It brought together ministers and heads of delegation from the 11 BRICS member states to strengthen cooperation on youth development and empowerment.

The meeting built on the outcomes of the BRICS Youth Council Meeting and BRICS Youth Summit held in Gandhinagar, India, on August 19 and 20. It concluded with the adoption of a Joint Statement aimed at strengthening youth cooperation and promoting meaningful youth participation in development.

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The Joint Statement identified key areas of cooperation, including education, training and skills development, youth entrepreneurship, science, technology and innovation, health and sports, environmental sustainability, social and cultural participation, volunteering, poverty reduction and youth inclusion.