South Africa: Questions Mount Over Matlala's Reluctance to Discuss Relationship With Sibiya

Serious questions are emerging from Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's evidence about his relationship with suspended deputy police chief Shadrack Sibiya, which he was reluctant to discuss.

On Monday, the Madlanga Commission turned to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's continued reluctance to answer questions, which he has asserted is his constitutional privilege against self-incrimination when it comes to matters linked to investigations that could incriminate him.

The commission, however, is now testing the limits of that claim, asking: does the privilege give Matlala a broad shield against questions about his relationships with senior police officials, or does it protect only answers that pose a real risk of self-incrimination?

Matlala argues that answering questions about the R228-million Medicare24 tender and other matters could prejudice his pending criminal case.

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Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola is a co-accused in the Medicare24 case, but unlike the 12 police officials charged with fraud, corruption and related offences, he faces four charges under the Public Finance Management Act.

FOR CONTEXT Top cops in the dock -- here's the full list of Madlanga-related arrests May 12, 2026 Last week, Matlala told the Madlanga Commission about his relationship with controversial ANC-linked North West businessman Suliman Carrim, including a R15-million loan and their shared visits to the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi, whom authorities have linked to the alleged Big Five cartel.

Matlala also...