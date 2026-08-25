South Africa: Sassa Grant Reviews Strand Vulnerable South Africans in Systemic Chaos

24 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp

A sweeping grant review process by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), aimed at tackling fraud, is leaving some vulnerable South Africans with legitimate claims to social grants stranded without critical income support.

An intensified grant review process by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has turned into a nightmare for South Africa's most vulnerable. Launched to weed out fraud, the nationwide audit has instead trapped lawful beneficiaries of various grants in bureaucratic chaos - suspending vital payouts without warning and forcing thousands into endless, pre-dawn queues at overcrowded offices to undergo verification processes and biometric registration.

Concerns around the grant review process come at a time when Sassa, the Department of Social Development and the National Treasury are preparing to appeal a landmark 2025 high court ruling that found critical aspects of the Social Relief of Distress Grant system, including its review system, unlawfully excluded millions of otherwise eligible applicants. The case was brought by the Institute for Economic Justice and #PayTheGrants, represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute.

The state's appeal will be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday, 25 August.

READ MORE Legal victory for those excluded from SRD grant January 24, 2025 According to Sassa, the driving force behind the reviews is to strengthen the ability to detect and prevent fraud, eliminate irregular payments and ensure that social grants are...

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