Namibia: Water Security, Jobs Top President's UNGA Agenda

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will take the country's push for jobs, industrialisation, water, food security and value addition to this year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president will also use the 81st UNGA to assess progress on international commitments Namibia helped shape during last year's session.

The Presidency, responding to New Era's queries shared recently, said this year's participation will be different from last year's in that Namibia will focus strongly on implementation, including the Pact for the Future, which Namibia co-facilitated with Germany in 2023.

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"Accordingly, Namibia will use this year's General Assembly to evaluate progress made in implementing the Pact for the Future, particularly its commitments relating to sustainable development and financing for development (FFD), international peace and security, science, technology, innovation and digital cooperation, youth and future generations and the transformation of global governance," the Presidency said.

Last year, Nandi-Ndaitwah delivered her maiden address to the UNGA.

She also attended a plethora of high-level meetings, including discussions on United Nations Security Council reform, Africa's economic development, women, peace and security and the global economy. These engagements produced resolutions, declarations and recommendations that now require implementation by member states.

"This year's UN General Assembly will therefore provide an opportunity to assess progress made in implementing these commitments, identify remaining challenges, and contribute to advancing the agreed international agenda," the Presidency said. At home, Namibia will use the UN platform to advance NDP6.

The Presidency said the country will seek international partnerships, investment and financing to support economic transformation, industrialisation, infrastructure development, job creation, human capital development, climate resilience and water security.

"Through its engagements at the General Assembly, Namibia will seek to mobilise international partnerships, investment, technical cooperation and innovative financing to accelerate the achievement of NDP 6 priorities, including economic transformation, industrialisation, infrastructure development, job creation, human capital development, climate resilience, water security and good governance," it said.

Water

Water is expected to be one of Namibia's strongest messages this year.

The country's participation comes during the African Union's 2026 theme on water and sanitation, giving Namibia an opportunity to strengthen its water diplomacy and seek international support for water infrastructure.

The Presidency said drought, water shortages and climate change continue to threaten agricultural production and rural livelihoods.

"Namibia will highlight that recurrent drought, water scarcity and the impacts of climate change threaten agricultural production, rural livelihoods and the right to food and will call for greater investment in climate-resilient agriculture, water infrastructure and sustainable food systems as part of its development agenda under NDP6," it said.

Value addition

The president will also push for greater value addition in the mining sector.

Namibia wants more of its minerals processed locally instead of exporting raw materials.

"Value addition is viewed as a critical driver of industrialisation, economic diversification, employment creation, especially for young people, and inclusive socio-economic development," the Presidency said.

This message comes after last year's UNGA business engagements generated interest in Namibia's mining sector.

However, a proposed uranium-processing plant did not proceed after the investor cancelled the project because of extended waiting times for government approvals.

This year's UNGA will therefore also test whether Namibia can improve the implementation side of its investment drive. "The success of Namibia's participation will be measured through the outcomes of high-level engagements, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and the implementation of commitments arising from the General Assembly," it said. Peace and security will remain another major part of Namibia's message.

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The president is expected to call for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, respect for international law and stronger multilateral action to address instability around the world. The Presidency said Namibia will call on the international community to intensify efforts to end ongoing conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and other regions experiencing instability, through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

During the high-level week from September 23 to 29, the president is expected to attend meetings dealing with the right to development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, racism and nuclear disarmament.

Namibia will use these platforms to advance what the presidency described as "the right to development, climate and water justice, global health equity, reparatory justice and nuclear disarmament".

This year's UNGA theme is 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All'.

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