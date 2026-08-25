South Sudan: Two Peacekeepers Killed in Attack On UN Mission in South Sudan

Two UN peacekeepers were killed in an ambush on a patrol by the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the mission said on Monday, August 24.

The ambush happened while the patrol was travelling to Pajut, Jonglei state was carried out by unidentified armed individuals, UNMISS said in a statement.

"Two peacekeepers were killed in the attack, while seven others were injured, including three peacekeepers, two South Sudan National Police Service personnel and two civilian staff," it said.

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The mission said it had deployed a Quick Reaction Force to secure the area and support the emergency response.

"Such deadly violence targeting UNMISS personnel who are serving to support peace in South Sudan is unacceptable," said Anita Kiki Gbeho, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the peacekeepers who lost their lives and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The mission noted that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, including international humanitarian law.

"I call on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," Gbeho added.

The mission has reported more than 160 fatalities since its deployment in 2011.

As of May, UNMISS has more than 12,000 personnel, including 10,300 military and police officers. It has troops from 74 countries, including Rwanda, which has nearly 1800 military and police officers.