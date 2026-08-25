Malawi: Diplomat Erupts - Chimbanga Says Chakwera 2030 Bid 'Dead On Arrival'

Malawi's political temperature spiked at the start if the week after Leonard Chimbanga, Malawi's diplomat-designate to South Africa, unleashed a blistering attack on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for floating the idea of Lazarus Chakwera contesting again in the 2030 elections.

Chimbanga, never one to mince words, dismissed the proposal as "wishful thinking," arguing that Chakwera's supporters were clinging to false hope simply because former president Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has staged a dramatic political comeback.

"Simply because APM ( President Arthur Peter Mutharika) made a comeback, Chikangawa asamaone ngati iyeyonso zingatheke. He is the worst President this country has ever had," Chimbanga fired, in a comment that has ricocheted across social media and political WhatsApp groups.

His remarks -- unusually blunt for a diplomat -- have triggered a storm within MCP circles, with party loyalists accusing him of overstepping diplomatic decorum and injecting partisan venom into a sensitive succession debate.

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But Chimbanga's allies insist he is merely stating what many within the former ruling establishment whisper privately: that Chakwera's presidential term record has left the party fractured, fatigued, and unsure of its future direction.

The controversy comes at a moment when Malawi's political landscape is shifting rapidly.

Mutharika's re-emergence has energised his base and unsettled rivals, prompting speculation about whether MCP will attempt to rally behind Chakwera for another run -- or seek fresh leadership.

Analysts say Chimbanga's outburst reflects deeper anxieties within the diplomatic and political class about 2025's fallout and 2030's uncertainties, with both major parties scrambling to redefine their identities.

For now, MCP has not formally responded to Chimbanga's remarks.

But the diplomat's comments have already injected fresh drama into a political season that was supposed to be quiet -- and may have opened a new front in Malawi's long-running battle over leadership, legacy and the future of the presidency.