Namibia: Learner's Licence Pass Rates Trigger Test Review

The Ministry of Works and Transport is reviewing the question bank used in Namibia's new computerised learner's licence testing system following concerns over the content of the examinations.

The review comes as official figures show a decline in learner's licence pass rates since the computerised learner licence testing system was introduced at the Okahandja Natis office on 13 May.

The ministry's executive director, Jonas Sheelongo, has confirmed that the question bank is currently under review.

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"The review process currently underway includes the verification and refinement of question banks to ensure continued alignment with Namibian legislation, policies, and approved testing standards," Sheelongo told The Namibian last week.

He said the national pass rate stood at 45% in May, before dropping to 43% in both June and July.

At Okahandja, where the system was first introduced, the pass rate dropped from 30% in May to 14% in June and remained at 14% in July.

The ministry's mobile testing unit recorded pass rates of 9% in June and 5% in July.

Sheelongo said the higher pass rate in May was because testing only started on 13 May.

The figures follow concerns raised by an industry player familiar with Namibia's learner driver training sector, who requested anonymity.

The source tells The Namibian that the system was introduced before all aspects were fully localised, questioning its readiness and alleging that some elements were based on South Africa's K53 system.

The source claims the system was offered to Namibia by South Africa but was introduced before the questions were adapted to reflect Namibia's road signs and regulations.

"Our new learner drivers were set up to fail because the system is South African and refers to South African laws and road signs at times," the source alleges.

The source says Namibia should have removed foreign content and developed its own question bank before rolling out the system.

The source also raises concerns over whether the computerised testing method complies with approved learner testing procedures and whether licences issued through the system could be affected if shortcomings were later identified.

Sheelongo rejected claims that the learner's licence test uses South Africa's K53 system.

"The K53 system applies to driver testing and is not applicable for learner licence testing," he said.

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He said the Roads Authority developed the testing environment using road safety principles, Namibia's legislative framework and operational requirements.

Sheelongo said the Road Traffic and Transport Act of 1999 and its regulations allow learner's licence tests to be conducted through a computerised method.

He said the law requires tests to be conducted at authorised driving testing centres by or under driving examiners and according to approved theoretical testing procedures.

Candidates are also given four demonstration questions before the examination to familiarise them with the system.

"Hence, applicants are not disadvantaged by the system in any way," Sheelongo said.