Uganda: FDC Questions Unfulfilled Kampala Rail and Bus Promises

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has challenged the government to explain why successive plans to establish a mass public transport system in Greater Kampala have remained unimplemented as authorities launch a 100-day crackdown on taxis.

Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the FDC deputy president, said the taxi crackdown exposes a wider failure by government to deliver promised alternatives to the minibuses that dominate public transport in Kampala and surrounding areas.

He said government should first explain what happened to transport plans approved over the years, including proposals for city buses and a light rail system.

The FDC says government endorsed a plan in 2006 to introduce 400 large buses in Kampala, but the buses never became a sustainable mass transport solution.

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In 2008, government also developed the National Transport Master Plan and the Transport Master Plan for the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, covering the period 2008-2023.

The plan proposed reorganising public transport, phasing out minibuses and introducing higher-capacity systems such as stage buses.

Fungaroo said the plan expired in 2023 without delivering the promised transformation.

"Mr. Byamukama should tell us what happened to this plan," he said, referring to Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama.

The FDC also questioned the fate of private sector efforts to introduce buses in Kampala.

Pioneer Easy Bus entered a pilot arrangement in 2007 and later rolled out in 2012, attracting commuters with fixed fares. The party says a subsequent arrangement involving KCCA was intended to expand the fleet to 522 buses, but the plan did not materialise.

Fungaroo said other private initiatives, including Awakula Enume buses, also failed to provide a lasting solution to the city's transport challenges.

He argued that the failure to establish alternative public transport has left government dependent on taxis while simultaneously attempting to remove older vehicles from the roads.

The FDC is particularly questioning the repeated promise of a light rail mass transit system for Greater Kampala.

According to the party, the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Light Rail Mass Transit System has appeared in successive National Resistance Movement manifestos since 2016.

The 2016-2021 manifesto promised the development of a light rail system serving Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono. The 2021-2026 manifesto again promised the Greater Kampala Light Rail Train System, including proposed passenger routes linking Kampala with areas such as Port Bell and Namanve.

The latest NRM manifesto for 2026-2031 again promises construction of a light rail mass transit system to reduce traffic congestion and public transport costs.

Fungaroo said the repeated promises have failed to translate into construction.

"The same promise, repeated across three manifesto cycles, still unbuilt," he said.

He described a political manifesto as a commitment to citizens and argued that repeatedly making the same transport promise without implementation amounts to a failure to honour that commitment.

The FDC also raised questions about money spent on transport planning and feasibility studies.

The party said the National Transport Master Plan was initially estimated at about US$1.18 billion, while government made budget provisions for the plan during the early 2010s.

It also cited a 2024 feasibility study by Uganda Railways Corporation for the Kampala-Kyengera and Kampala-Port Bell passenger railway routes, reportedly funded by the African Development Bank at Shs896 million.

The party said earlier feasibility work had also received support from the European Union, while a 2021 investment proposal placed the estimated cost of the light rail project at more than US$1 billion.

Against this background, the FDC is demanding to know when the light rail project will finally break ground.

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Fungaroo said the government's failure to provide alternative transport means the taxi crackdown could leave commuters stranded and increase pressure on the existing transport network.

The party wants government to explain what will replace impounded taxis and how it will protect drivers and conductors from losing their incomes.

It is also demanding that government repair roads that contribute to the rapid deterioration of vehicles.

Fungaroo argued that a reliable mass transport system would reduce dependence on old taxis and eventually allow unsafe vehicles to disappear through competition.

"If Government had kept their promise, these old Taxis would have phased out automatically because no passenger will take an old taxi when there are decent means available," he said.

The FDC has therefore called for implementation of the Greater Kampala transport plan alongside the taxi enforcement operation, saying enforcement alone cannot solve the capital's longstanding public transport crisis.