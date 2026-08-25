Somalia: Somali PM Chairs First Meeting of National Skills and Jobs Committee

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has chaired the first meeting of the National Committee for Skills Development and Job Creation, as the government seeks to accelerate efforts to improve young people's skills and expand sustainable employment opportunities.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu on Saturday, focused on the committee's priorities and plans to deliver measurable results in skills development, job creation and inclusive economic growth.

Officials from the Prime Minister's Office responsible for employment issues presented the committee's mandate, the national framework for coordinating skills development and job creation, and its priority work programme.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs also presented its policy on technical and vocational education and training, aimed at developing skills aligned with labour-market demand and Somalia's economic opportunities.

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Prime Minister Hamza stressed the need for a unified national approach to skills development and job creation, calling for the federal government, federal member states, private businesses and development partners to work towards common objectives.

He said efforts should focus on linking skills development with labour-market needs, investment and employment opportunities.

The government aims to turn the various initiatives and investments underway in Somalia into measurable outcomes, including a more skilled workforce, sustainable jobs and broader-based economic growth.

The committee's formation comes as Somalia seeks to address high unemployment and expand economic opportunities for its predominantly young population.

The government has increasingly highlighted vocational training and skills development as key components of efforts to equip young Somalis with skills demanded by the labour market and support private-sector growth.