Somalia Disaster Agency Chief Meets New UNDP Representative Over El Nino Preparedness

Mogadishu — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallin Abdulle, met the new UNDP representative for Somalia, Christophoros Politis, in Mogadishu on Monday to discuss humanitarian issues, disaster management and preparations for the potential impact of El Nino.

The meeting focused on introductions and an exchange of information on the situation in Somalia, with particular attention to humanitarian conditions, disaster preparedness and measures to mitigate the effects of possible El Nino-related weather events.

Politis praised SoDMA's efforts to prevent and manage disasters, according to a statement following the meeting.

He also reaffirmed the United Nations Development Programme's commitment to supporting Somalia's efforts to address humanitarian challenges and strengthen its capacity to respond to emergencies.

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Somalia is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including droughts and floods, which have repeatedly displaced communities and increased humanitarian needs across the country.

The meeting comes as Somali authorities and international partners step up preparedness efforts amid concerns over the possible effects of El Nino, a climate phenomenon that can influence rainfall patterns and increase the risk of extreme weather in parts of the region.

SoDMA has been coordinating with government institutions and humanitarian partners on disaster preparedness and emergency response as Somalia seeks to strengthen its ability to respond to climate-related shocks.

The discussions between SoDMA and UNDP are expected to further cooperation on disaster risk reduction, humanitarian preparedness and emergency response in Somalia.