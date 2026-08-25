Somalia: Somali Army Chief Concludes Training for Officers in Mogadishu

24 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's army chief, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, has concluded a training course for Somali National Army officers in Mogadishu, aimed at strengthening their military knowledge, professional skills and leadership capabilities.

The closing ceremony was attended by the commander of the Somali Army's Ground Forces, General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, and General Ahmed Issa Ahmed, commander of the Training and Doctrine Command.

The head of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-Somalia), Brigadier General Elio Manes, also attended the ceremony.

The officers completed the course at the Brigadier General Dhagabadan Training School in Mogadishu, where they received instruction focused on improving their military expertise, operational skills and leadership abilities.

The training forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the Somali National Army and improve the professional capacity of its officers as Somalia works to build up its national security forces.

Somalia has been working with international partners, including the European Union, to train and develop its security forces as the country seeks to assume greater responsibility for its security.

The ceremony marked the completion of the officers' training, with military officials commending the participants for completing the course and encouraging them to apply the skills acquired in their duties.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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