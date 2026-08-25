South Africa: Home Affairs Opens Modern Office At Cape Town Civic Centre

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, officially opened a new modern Home Affairs office at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Monday.

"For too long, visiting Home Affairs has been associated with travelling long distances, standing in queues and losing hours of your day. Through our ambitious reform agenda, we are rapidly changing that experience, including here in Cape Town," Schreiber said.

The new office advances the vision of Home Affairs @ home by decentralising services and expanding access closer to places people already visit as part of their daily lives.

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Designed as a modern and welcoming space, the office is conveniently located alongside existing City services and close to safe public transport options.

The office will operate on a bookings-only basis, enabling clients to plan their visits and avoid unnecessary queues.

Appointments can be made through the department's newly upgraded online booking system at www.myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za.

"Under our groundbreaking new digital partnership model with the banking sector, South Africans have already gained access to Smart ID replacement services at more than 450 bank branches countrywide, including dozens in this city.

"The new office we are launching today at the Civic Centre builds on that progress by taking additional pressure off busy offices such as the one in Barrack Street. This is Home Affairs @ home: using digital transformation and partnerships to eliminate queues, decentralise access and deliver dignity for all," the Minister said.