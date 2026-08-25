South Africa: Police Say Tete Murder Suspects Include 'Masterminds' Behind the Killing

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata says suspects in custody include the killers and the masterminds behind Zolani Tete's murder.

Ncata said further arrests could still follow as the investigation continues.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata says the suspects already arrested in connection with boxing champion Zolani Tete's murder include both the people who carried out the killing and those who planned it.

"We're hopeful that the courts will play their role in ensuring that those behind this killing are brought to book," Ncata said.

He added that more arrests could still be made as the investigation continues.

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Four suspects have been arrested so far. Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder, in a wheelchair, and will remain in custody in the medical ward of West Bank Correctional Centre. His three co-accused, aged 27, 27 and 28, are due to appear alongside him on Tuesday, with two also facing separate firearms charges in the KuGompo Magistrate's Court. A fifth man initially detained has since been released and remains a potential witness.

Tete, 38, was shot and killed while waiting for his gate to open in NU17, Mdantsane, at around 6.30pm on Friday. He died at the scene. A 27-year-old woman travelling with him was wounded and remains in hospital.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Buffalo City Executive Mayor Princess Faku visited Tete's family at their Mdantsane home on Monday, conveying condolences and reaffirming government's commitment to supporting the family and community through the ongoing investigation.

A memorial service for Tete will be held at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Wednesday, with his funeral in Mdantsane on Saturday.