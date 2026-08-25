Somalia Top Court Annuls Galmudug Election Results

Mogadishu — Somalia's Supreme Court has annulled the results of elections for the Galmudug regional parliament and local councils held last month, saying the vote did not comply with the country's constitution and electoral law.

The ruling, announced on Monday by Supreme Court Chief Justice Baashi Yusuf Ahmed, said the conduct of the July 30 elections had breached constitutional principles requiring free, fair and credible polls.

The court said irregularities during the elections were serious and had undermined the transparency, independence and integrity of the process, affecting the outcome.

It ordered the Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission to organise fresh elections for Galmudug's parliament and local councils at the earliest feasible date.

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The new elections must comply with Somalia's federal constitution, electoral law and legislation governing the electoral commission and political parties, the court said.

To prevent an administrative vacuum and protect public services and stability in Galmudug, the court ruled that existing institutions would remain in place until new bodies are elected in accordance with the law.

The decision followed challenges by the Towfiiq Party and other political groups that took part in the elections. They had said the results did not reflect the expected outcome and violated electoral rules.

The court also ordered each side to bear its own legal costs, citing the public interest and circumstances of the case.

Galmudug is one of Somalia's federal member states and covers much of the country's central region.