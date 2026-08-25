South Africa: Businessman Seeks Bail in Trafficking Case - South African News Briefs - August 25, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Businessman Seeks Bail in Trafficking Case

A KwaZulu-Natal businessman accused of human trafficking and sexual exploitation is set to apply for bail at the Durban Magistrates Court, reports EWN. The 65-year-old, whose identity is protected by law, was arrested by the Hawks. He is accused of being the ringleader of a trafficking operation in which four women were allegedly lured from Johannesburg to Durban with promises of sales jobs before being forced into prostitution and pornography. His alleged accomplice, a 48-year-old man, is also expected in court. The businessman has also been linked to senior police officers and politicians through testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

Two Killed, 12 Injured in Eastern Cape Crash

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Two people have been killed and 12 others injured in a collision involving a car and a minibus taxi in Duncan Village in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, reports SABC News. The crash occurred as the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions. The provincial Transport Department has said that reckless and negligent driving is suspected to have contributed to the collision. The injured passengers were taken to Cecilia Makiwane and Frere hospitals, while a case of culpable homicide has been opened at Duncan Village SAPS.

Limpopo Lawyer, Cop Husband Seek Bail in R4m Fraud Case

A Limpopo lawyer and her Tshwane Metro Police officer husband are set to continue their bail application over allegations that they defrauded three deceased estates of more than R4 million, reports EWN. Charlotte Tibana, who runs a law firm in Polokwane, is accused of unlawfully transferring money from trust accounts. Acting as executor, while Peter "Gagash" Nonyane is alleged to have been involved in the fraud. The State is opposing bail and has expanded the allegations from an initial R1.75 million to more than R4 million. Tibana faces three counts of fraud and two of money laundering. Nonyane faces two counts each of fraud and money laundering. Both deny the allegations.

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