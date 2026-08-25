Zimbabwe: Artisanal Miners Association Urges Government to Extend Mining Formalisation Deadline

THE Zimbabwe Artisanal Miners Association (ZAMA) has petitioned Mines Minister Polite Kambamura to extend the deadline for mining formalisation, warning that the tight timeframe risks sidelining thousands of small-scale miners operating in remote areas.

The Mines Ministry has set August 30, 2026, as the final deadline for mining title holders and operators to regularise outstanding obligations and formalise their operations, failing which they risk losing their rights.

The formalisation drive aims to curb illicit mineral trade, increase national tax revenues, and empower local indigenous citizens in the extractive sector.

However, in a letter to Kambamura, ZAMA national coordinator Elias Masuku said. At the same time, formalisation remained critical to the country's economic development; the deadline could exclude many artisanal and small-scale miners who were still struggling to meet the new requirements.

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"The reality on the ground is that our Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) communities and local Zimbabwean claim holders are still in the process of internalizing and implementing these new requirements.

"The majority of miners are in remote areas with limited access to capital, technical support, PPE, and registration facilities. To meet the 31 August 2026 deadline, as published in the previous Statutory Instrument by the Ministry, risks excluding the very people this framework seeks to uplift," he said.

Masuku warned that a rushed compliance process could push thousands of miners back into informality, increase smuggling and undermine gains made through training and sensitisation programmes.

He also said it could escalate conflicts between communities, traditional leaders and regulatory authorities.

"In the spirit of 'leaving no one behind' and ensuring the success of the new framework, ZAMA respectfully pleads for a reasonable extension of the 31 August 2026 deadline. We propose a phased compliance timeframe of six (6) months, up to 28 February 2027," he said.

ZAMA said the proposed extension would allow for the completion of nationwide registration and training drives across all 10 provinces, the disbursement of support for PPE, safety equipment and capitalisation, as well as the full operationalisation of the Community Based Mining Approach through Community Development Teams (CDTs) and traditional leaders.

Added Masuku: "This extension will ensure that when compliance is enforced, it is inclusive, orderly, and sustainable."