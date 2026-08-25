Zimbabwe: Chamisa Dismisses CCC As 'Kids' Play', Teases New Political Movement

FORMER opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has described his erstwhile party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), as "kids' play", as he vowed to launch a new political outfit to challenge ZANU PF.

Chamisa has been without a political party since leaving the CCC in 2024 over claims that the opposition outfit had been infiltrated by ZANU PF agents.

At the beginning of this year, Chamisa promised to launch a new political movement, but the project has yet to materialise.

He has, however, continued to tease the political project, which he says will challenge ZANU PF and revive the opposition.

Posting on X, Chamisa appeared to distance his proposed movement from the CCC, which he led until his resignation.

"Citizens don't wait for change. Citizens work for change. Citizens make change happen. Chapwati hachimirirwe, Chapwati chinokodzongwa! We mean serious business. CCC was kid's play and was never fully formed or consummated," said Chamisa.

Political observers have previously apportioned blame to Chamisa for the collapse of the CCC and the broader opposition, pointing to the party's lack of solid structures and a constitution as some of the factors behind its demise.

Despite ZANU PF successfully pushing through Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, which extended President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure, Chamisa remains adamant that the constitutional changes should be challenged and that elections must be held when they are due.

"We are building the strongest and solidest Citizens' Movement ever. And we must have elections when they are due.

"Not this 2030 nonsense. We have the capacity. We have done it before. And we will do it again," he said.