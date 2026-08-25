Nigeria: Ex-Minister Sacked By Tinubu Over Corruption Allegations Appointed Into President's Campaign

President Tinubu appointed Edu to lead women's mobilisation for his 2027 campaign, reviving scrutiny of her 2024 suspension and EFCC investigation amid opposition criticism.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed his former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to a senior position in his campaign council for the 2027 presidential election, nearly three years after suspending her for paying government funds into private accounts.

The then-minister's action violated the country's financial regulations.

Edu was named director of women mobilisation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, which was unveiled on Saturday.

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The council is chaired by Tinubu, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, as vice chairmen. Former Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari is the director-general, while Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma is secretary.

Edu's return to a prominent political role has, however, revived questions about the unresolved corruption allegations that ended her ministerial career in January 2024.

From suspension to campaign council

Tinubu suspended Ms Edu in January 2024 after a memo surfaced showing that she had directed the transfer of ₦585.19 million, intended as grants for vulnerable groups in four states, into a private account.

The then Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, had also distanced her office from the payment, describing it as "illegal".

The controversy prompted the president to suspend Edu and order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the matter.

Edu denied wrongdoing, saying the allegations were an attempt to tarnish her reputation. She was later invited by the EFCC and released on bail after questioning.

Although Edu has not been convicted of any financial crimes, the allegations remained unresolved.

Appointment draws opposition fire

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the decision to include Edu and other figures facing corruption-related allegations in the campaign council.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the party's spokesman, described the council as a "rehabilitation system" for people facing unresolved questions over corruption and public accountability.

The ADC specifically asked the government to clarify the current status of the cases involving Edu and former Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund chairperson, Ngozi Olejeme, who was also named in the campaign structure.

"Once a person becomes politically useful enough, yesterday's questions apparently no longer require today's answers," the opposition party argued.

Social commentator Mahdi Shehu also questioned Edu's inclusion, arguing that her appointment raised concerns about the standard used to select members of the campaign team.

APC defends campaign appointments

The criticism comes amid wider reactions to the composition of the 2027 campaign council.

Some political figures have defended Tinubu's right to select individuals he considers capable of delivering an electoral victory. In contrast, others have questioned the involvement of serving public officials in partisan campaign activities.

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The Guardian newspaper reported that some stakeholders argued that allegations of wrongdoing should not automatically amount to conviction. In contrast, others warned that the participation of public officials in campaign structures could blur the line between governance and partisan politics.

The campaign council is expected to mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election bid at the 2027 presidential election.

For Edu, the appointment marks a significant political comeback after her removal from the federal cabinet and subsequent EFCC investigation -- a comeback that has now placed the old controversy back at the centre of the political debate.