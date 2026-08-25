Nigeria: Tinubu Has Outperformed Every Elected President in Nigeria - Felix Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has said President Bola Tinubu has performed better than every democratically elected president in Nigeria.

Morka made the claim on Monday during an interview on Channels Television, while defending the performance of the Tinubu administration and its economic policies.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outperformed any president in his first term. He has outperformed any democratically elected president in this country in their terms," Morka said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Asked to provide the indicators supporting the claim, the APC spokesman said the evidence of Tinubu's performance was evident in the country's economic situation.

"The indicators are res ipsa loquitur as we say in law; they speak for themselves. This president inherited an economy that was completely in a mess," he said.

Morka argued that the condition of the economy inherited by Tinubu was the result of what he described as failures under previous administrations.

He particularly criticised the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which preceded the APC's emergence at the federal level in 2015.

"Buhari was a stopgap president that really came to keep the country from tipping over the precipice -- from 16 years of horrific maladministration of the PDP government," Morka said.

"President Buhari served his term, did his job to hold the country still for President Tinubu to enter."

The APC spokesman further argued that Tinubu's policies had helped Nigeria move away from severe economic difficulties, saying the administration had recorded improvements at the macroeconomic level.

According to Morka, the impact of the reforms was becoming evident even among some of the administration's critics.

He said the country had "come out of the woods" at the macroeconomic level as a result of policies implemented by the Tinubu government.