Nigeria: University Suspends Professor Stripped Over Attempted Sexual Assault

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the professor was physically assaulted and stripped on 15 August by some angry students over an alleged attempt to molest a female student sexually.

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, in Anambra State, has suspended a lecturer in the institution's Department of Chinese Studies, Ifeanyi Odinye, for violating the university's General and Academic Regulations.

NAU, a federal university in Anambra State, is popularly known as UNIZIK.

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The UNIZIK spokesman, Aloysius Attah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Odinye, a professor, was physically assaulted and stripped on 15 August by some angry students over an alleged attempt to sexually molest a female student of the university sexually.

At the time of the report, his identity had not been ascertained.

This newspaper gathered that the suspension was connected to the alleged attempted sexual molestation of the student.

Suspension

Attah said the Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Ugochukwu Anyaehie, a professor, approved the suspension of the lecturer for a period of three months, with half salary, on the first instance.

The spokesman said the suspension followed the recommendations by a six-member Special Investigative Panel, which submitted its preliminary report on Friday, 21 August.

He said the panel, chaired by the Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies, Emmanuel Obidimma, investigated five allegations against Odinye but addressed only two issues.

According to the panel report, Odinye was indicted for contravening Section 5.8.3 of the General and Academic Regulations (GAR) of NUA "by failing to not only record and submit the case of examination misconduct against Chikamso Favour Okechukwu on the prescribed Examination Misconduct Report Form but also gave back the offending phone recovered during the examination to the student on the same day in total disregard to section 5.8.1(iv) of the GAR."

Attah said Okechukwu, who was involved in the alleged examination misconduct, has been referred to the student's examination misconduct committee in line with the directive of the institution's vice-chancellor.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Okechukwu was also the student at the centre of an attempted sexual molestation allegation against the lecturer, which resulted in the stripping and assault of the academic.

The UNIZIK spokesman said the university management has now mandated the committee to determine within two weeks three other issues against the lecturer, including whether there was sexual harassment, identities of the persons involved in the assault meted out to Prof Odinye and whether there was any incident of kidnapping in the matter."

"The committee members are expected to conclude their findings with recommendations to the vice-chancellor before a final verdict, including possible criminal prosecution, is initiated," Attah said.

He said the vice-chancellor has reiterated that his administration remains committed to prioritising staff and student welfare and to a zero-tolerance stance on "unethical practices" while upholding the principles of transparency and fair hearing.

Allegation of sexual molestation

A video clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed the female student coming out of the lecturer's office with his clothes, claiming that the lecturer attempted to assault her in the office sexually.

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In the clip, the student was heard shouting that the lecturer had attempted to rape her, prompting some unidentified men - believed to be students- to pursue the academic who had boarded a tricycle and exited the premises.

The academic wore only his academic gown at the time, apparently after the student had left with his dress.

The clip later showed at least six men hitting and stomping on the lecturer, who was completely stripped within the university premises.

The female student, who was seen crying after reportedly running out of the lecturer's office, was said to have pretended to be ready for the sexual encounter until the academic had removed most of his clothes.