Kenya: Busia Court Clerk Held After Allegedly Taking Sh180,000 Bribe

25 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A court clerk at the Busia Law Courts is in custody after he was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over an alleged 180,000 shilling bribe.

The suspect is accused of demanding and receiving the money to influence the outcome of a criminal case pending before the court.

The Commission says the clerk allegedly acted as an intermediary for a magistrate, promising a lenient penalty in a case involving a commercial vehicle impounded over alleged traffic offences.

The alleged bribe was intended to secure a favourable outcome for the complainant and six co-accused persons.

EACC arrested the suspect after receiving the money during an operation and is holding him at its Western Regional Office in Bungoma pending further processing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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