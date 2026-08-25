Kenya: Busia Court Clerk Held After Allegedly Taking Sh180,000 Bribe

Nairobi — A court clerk at the Busia Law Courts is in custody after he was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over an alleged 180,000 shilling bribe.

The suspect is accused of demanding and receiving the money to influence the outcome of a criminal case pending before the court.

The Commission says the clerk allegedly acted as an intermediary for a magistrate, promising a lenient penalty in a case involving a commercial vehicle impounded over alleged traffic offences.

The alleged bribe was intended to secure a favourable outcome for the complainant and six co-accused persons.

EACC arrested the suspect after receiving the money during an operation and is holding him at its Western Regional Office in Bungoma pending further processing.