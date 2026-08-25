Nigeria: 150 Terrorists Surrender As Military Pressure Mounts in North-East

ABUJA -- More than 150 terrorists, including commanders, fighters and affiliates, have surrendered to troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in the past week, the military has said.

The figure represents a significant increase from the more than 50 terrorists who surrendered in the previous week, according to the Acting Military Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni.

Goni, in a statement on Monday, attributed the surge to sustained intelligence-led operations, intensified military pressure and coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic efforts aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities and encouraging voluntary disengagement.

He said the development indicated growing pressure within terrorist formations, particularly on their freedom of movement, logistics, supply chains and ability to retain personnel in their enclaves.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The significant increase reflects the cumulative impact of sustained intelligence-led operations, intensified military pressure and coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic efforts aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities and encouraging voluntary disengagement from terrorism," he said.

Goni added that the recovery of weapons and ammunition from some of the surrendering terrorists further demonstrated the impact of sustained military pressure on terrorist networks.

He said the increase in surrenders also reflected the effectiveness of Operation Hadin Kai's counter-insurgency strategy, which combines intelligence-led operations with strategic communication, civil-military engagement and other non-kinetic measures.

According to him, the measures were disrupting terrorist activities and support networks, weakening hostile narratives and encouraging more members of the groups to abandon terrorism.

He said strategic communication remained central to the military's efforts by conveying credible messages to those willing to renounce terrorism and highlighting the consequences of continued association with terrorist groups.

Goni said all persons who surrendered were profiled, documented and handled in accordance with established procedures and applicable laws.

He said the theatre command would sustain the current momentum to encourage further disengagement and weaken terrorist recruitment and sustainment mechanisms.

The Military High Command, he added, commended troops for their resilience, discipline and operational effectiveness, urging them to maintain pressure on terrorist elements and deny them freedom of action across the theatre.

"Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in its mission to sustain pressure on terrorist networks, disrupt their capabilities and support structures, protect civilians and create the conditions necessary for the restoration of lasting peace, security and normalcy across the North-East region," he said.