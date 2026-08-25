Namibia: MTC Allocates N$624.9m in Expenditure Commitment

MTC has reaffirmed its commitment to support Namibia's socio-economic development through digital infrastructure investment, Corporate Social Investment initiatives and strategic partnerships. This was announced at the official opening of 25th Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair on Sunday.

MTC's role in expanding Namibia's telecommunications infrastructure highlights the company's N$624.9 million capital expenditure commitment for the 2025/26 financial year. The budget is being used to expand network coverage, roll out fibre connectivity, upgrade existing infrastructure, and accelerate the deployment of 5G technology.

As part of a broader commitment to supporting trade fairs and exhibitions country-wide, MTC allocates at least N$1.2 million annually.

Speaking at the opening, MTC Chief Technical and Information Officer, Monica Nehemia, highlighted MTC's longstanding partnership with OATF as the company has supported the event for more than 20 years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"MTC does not view sponsorship as simply branding, it is participation in national development and an investment in entrepreneurship, innovation, and the communities that sustain our economy," Nehemia said.

She also congratulated the Ongwediva Trade Fair for reaching a significant milestone, describing the trade fair as a national platform that has promoted entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, and economic participation for a quarter of a century.

In addition, Nehemia also echoed the significance of digital inclusion and called on businesses to embrace responsible corporate citizenship through ESG practices and impactful CSI programmes.

"Digital inclusion remains a central purpose. As connectivity extends beyond voice and data services, we believe that ESG principles must be embedded in the way we do business, as responsible companies have the duty to contribute meaningfully to society beyond their commercial objectives," Nehemia added.

As OATF celebrates 25 years of growth and impact, MTC continues its commitment to building a connected, inclusive, and sustainable Namibia where innovation, enterprise, and opportunity continue to thrive.

-[email protected]