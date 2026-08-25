Rwanda: RwandAir Acquires First of 5 Planned Airbus A330 Planes

RwandAir has added an Airbus A330-200 to its fleet as the national carrier moves to expand long-haul capacity and supporting its continued growth, the airline has stated.

The aircraft, whose arrival was announced on Monday, August 24, 2026, is the first of five A330s scheduled to join the fleet, according to RwandAir.

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The airline said the expansion will strengthen its long-haul operations while improving passenger comfort, reliability and onboard connectivity.

"More than fleet expansion, this addition means enhanced comfort, greater reliability, and improved onboard connectivity--helping keep our passengers connected wherever their journey takes them," RwandAir said in a statement.

The carrier described the arrival as another milestone in its growth.

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The development comes as Rwanda seeks to strengthen air connectivity to support trade, investment and tourism growth.

RwandAir's target is to more than double its annual passenger numbers, from just over 1 million in 2023/24 to more than 2.1 million by 2028/29, through new aircraft acquisitions, expanded routes and strategic partnerships, according to the national carrier.

The addition of the A330-200 is expected to strengthen the airline's ability to serve long-haul markets as it works to expand its network and increase connectivity between Rwanda and international destinations.