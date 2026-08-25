Kenya: Court Asked to Block Extension of National Oil Acting CEO Term

Nairobi — A petitioner has moved to the High Court seeking to stop any extension of National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOC) Acting CEO Duncan Waziri's term following the cancellation of the recruitment process for the substantive position.

The petitioner wants the court to issue conservatory and interim orders suspending or halting any extension of Waziri's tenure or his appointment as the corporation's substantive chief executive pending the hearing and determination of the case.

"THAT the Honourable Court be pleased to issue conservatory and/or interim orders staying and/or suspending and/or halting the extension of the term in office of the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the 2nd respondent and/or his appointment as the 2nd Respondent's Chief Executive Officer pending the hearing and final disposal of the Petition," the petition states.

The petitioner has also asked the court to grant any other interim relief it considers appropriate under Article 23(3) of the Constitution and the Constitution of Kenya (Protection of Rights and Fundamental Freedoms) Practice and Procedure Rules, 2013.

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The case comes after NOC advertised the position of chief executive earlier this month, inviting applications from qualified Kenyans.

The corporation subsequently cancelled the recruitment process without publicly giving reasons for the decision.

Waziri became Acting CEO after Gideon ole Morintat's six-year tenure ended. Morintat had served as the corporation's chief executive since 2020.

The petitioner is now seeking court intervention before any decision is made to extend Waziri's acting tenure or appoint him to the substantive position.