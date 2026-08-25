Sudan Renews Call for UN Security Council to Designate RSF Militia As a Terrorist Organization

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, renewed Sudan's call for the UN Security Council to designate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia as a terrorist organization, stressing that the nature of its attacks has fundamentally changed following its military setbacks.

In remarks to the Security Council in New York on Monday evening, Idris said that after being driven out of Khartoum in March 2025, losing the strategic road linking Omdurman and El-Obeid in July 2026, and retreating to West Darfur in early August 2026, the RSF militia had abandoned direct combat and escalated its use of long-range drone strikes.

He said this tactic aims to kill innocent civilians and make daily life impossible in areas outside the militia's control--an act that constitutes the very definition of terrorism.

Idris noted that militia drone strikes in the Kordofan region have killed more than 1,000 people since the beginning of 2026. He said the militia had also repeatedly targeted World Food Programme (WFP) convoys, including an attack on a humanitarian aid convoy in South Kordofan that had been heading to Kadugli and Dilling since February 2026. He also cited repeated attacks along El-Obeid-Kosti road, targeting aid trucks and fuel tankers and killing displaced people fleeing areas under militia control.

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The envoy said that on August 12, the militia launched its largest coordinated drone assault in months, targeting Khartoum, El-Obeid, Atbara, and Damazin. The attacks caused an electrical transformer in Khartoum Bahri to explode, disrupting daily life for around 500,000 residents.

Idris also reviewed a series of previous attacks, including waves of suicide drone strikes targeting Port Sudan, its airport, fuel depots, and the Osman Digna Air Base in May 2025; repeated attacks on Khartoum International Airport on the eve of its reopening after 921 days of closure; and an attack on a power station in Blue Nile State that disrupted health and water services in Damazin.

He further cited the December 2025 attack on the UN logistics base in Kadugli, where a swarm of drones killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers.