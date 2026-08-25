Malawi: Minister Sounds Alarm On Malawi's GBV Crisis - 24,467 Cases in a Single Year

Malawi's fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) is being crippled not by a lack of laws, but by weak enforcement, poor access to services and glaring accountability gaps, government has admitted, as shocking new figures reveal the true scale of the crisis gripping the nation.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha, delivered the stark assessment while opening the 2026 Malawi GBV Learning, Innovation and Action Symposium in Lilongwe on Monday, telling stakeholders that while Malawi had built an impressive legal and policy framework to tackle GBV, the country was now failing at the crucial stage of putting it into practice.

"The challenge before us is no longer primarily about the absence of laws and policies. It is about implementation, reach, quality, and accountability," Navicha told the gathering, warning that laws and policies risked becoming meaningless if survivors continued to fall through the cracks.

24,467 cases in a single year

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The symposium heard damning statistics laying bare the scale of the crisis, with 24,467 GBV cases reported across Malawi in 2025 alone -- more than 22,000 of which involved women, underscoring the devastating and disproportionate toll violence continues to take on Malawian women and girls.

But according to Malawi Irish Consortium on GBV Country Director Susie Kylie, those figures may only be scratching the surface. Kylie issued a stark warning that the true scale of the problem is likely to be significantly higher, with countless survivors choosing not to come forward at all.

Campaigners say low reporting rates remain one of the single biggest obstacles in the fight against GBV, with survivors frequently held back by fear of retaliation, deep-rooted stigma, limited access to support services, and a lack of confidence that authorities will actually act on their reports.

Navicha used her address to urge stakeholders to move decisively beyond paperwork and policy documents, insisting that laws must translate into real, tangible support for survivors and stronger, more effective protection for communities across the country.

The symposium's findings paint a troubling picture of a country that has done much of the legislative groundwork needed to combat GBV -- yet continues to struggle to turn that framework into meaningful protection for the thousands of women and girls affected each year, with campaigners now demanding urgent action to close the gap between policy and practice.