Malawi Govt Orders Stranded Diplomats Home Now - - As Recalled Envoys Accused of Dragging Their Feet in Foreign Postings

Malawi's government has issued a blunt ultimatum to recalled diplomatic staff still lingering abroad, warning that anyone refusing to return home immediately now risks arrest by their host countries, as their continued stay is officially illegal.

Minister of Information Shadric Namalomba delivered the stern warning after reports emerged that a number of diplomats had failed to return home despite being given every logistical support needed to do so.

"While the majority has already complied, the remaining few have been formally reminded of their obligation. Anyone who chooses not to comply risks arrest by the host countries, as their continued stay is now illegal," Namalomba said.

The recall dates back to December last year, when the new administration ordered officials across the country's diplomatic missions to wind up their postings and return home.

Most diplomats were given a three-month window to prepare for their departure, with government footing the bill for air tickets, luggage shipping and up to seven days of hotel accommodation upon arrival.

Despite the generous support package, reports suggest some diplomats have resorted to delaying tactics, reportedly stalling their return while awaiting the arrival of their replacements -- a situation Namalomba confirmed remains ongoing in certain missions.