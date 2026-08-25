Nigeria: Enugu LG Poll - NDC, Anih Campaign in Ezeagu

The campaign train of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State has stormed Ezeagu Local Government Area as the party intensifies mobilisation ahead of the September 26, 2026, local government elections.

The campaign, led by the Enugu State Chairman of the party, Dr Johnpaul Anih, attracted party leaders, candidates, supporters and residents of the area, who gathered at Community Secondary School, Obunofia Ndiuno, to receive the NDC campaign team.

Addressing the crowd, Anih, who was accompanied by members of the State Working Committee and other party leaders, said the NDC was determined to provide credible, accountable and people-oriented leadership at the grassroots.

He said the party's candidates were carefully selected based on their competence, integrity, capacity and commitment to the development of their respective communities.

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Anih appealed to the people of Ezeagu to support the NDC and vote massively for its candidates in the September 26 council elections, assuring them that an NDC administration would prioritise the welfare and development of the people.

He also called on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) and security agencies to provide a level playing field for all participating political parties and ensure that the election was free, fair, transparent and credible.

The chairman expressed confidence in the party's chances of victory, saying its growing acceptance across Ezeagu and other parts of the state reflected the people's desire for an alternative.

Anih, however, warned against attempts to manipulate the electoral process, saying the NDC would resist any form of electoral malpractice or intimidation across the 20 electoral wards in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

He urged party supporters and voters to remain vigilant, peaceful and committed to protecting their votes throughout the electoral process.

Earlier, the NDC Chairman in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Hon. Nonso Ukwuani, thanked the Johnpaul Anih-led State Working Committee for taking the campaign to the area and providing what he described as strong leadership for the party.

Ukwuani said the NDC candidates were prepared to provide effective and responsive leadership at the grassroots, urging residents to vote for the party and remain vigilant in protecting their votes.

The NDC chairmanship candidate for Ezeagu, Hon. Robert Ezinwa, also thanked the state leadership and members of the party for their confidence in his candidacy.

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Ezinwa pledged that, if elected, his administration would prioritise the welfare of residents and implement a comprehensive development agenda focused on education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, healthcare and other critical sectors.

He promised to overhaul the local education system, provide greater support for farmers, expand opportunities for youths and women, and improve access to quality healthcare.

Also speaking, NDC chieftains in the state, Hon. Maurice Ebue and Hon. Ann Okeke, urged the people of Ezeagu to use the election to vote for candidates they said had the capacity and commitment to develop the local government.

Ebue said the NDC remained committed to grassroots development and inclusive governance, urging party supporters to take the campaign message to every ward, polling unit and community in Ezeagu.

He called on the electorate to turn out peacefully on election day to exercise their franchise and protect their votes.

The highlight of the campaign was the official presentation of Ezinwa, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Okafor, and the party's 20 councilorship candidates to the crowd.