Namibia: NFA Pushes for Stronger Club Licensing

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is strengthening its club licensing systems to improve administration, compliance, and professionalism among clubs competing in the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL).

NFA First Instance Body chairperson Vincia Cloete said this during a Confederation of African Football (CAF) and NFA club licensing workshop held on Saturday, which brought together representatives from the country's NPFL clubs.

Cloete said the workshop focused on helping clubs understand licensing requirements, meet deadlines and improve their overall standards. "The workshop dealt with aspects of meeting deadlines, the licensing requirements, and just helping the teams to perform better on the levels that they find themselves and to elevate the standard of their performance," she said.

The participants were taken through the five criteria required by CAF and the NFA, with facilitators explaining the documentation clubs need to submit to comply with the requirements.

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Cloete said clubs were also provided with templates to help streamline their licensing processes, meet deadlines and ensure that their submissions are compliant. She stressed that club licensing should not be viewed merely as a compliance exercise, but as an important tool for building stronger and more sustainable football structures in Namibia. The workshop also gave clubs an opportunity to ask questions, seek clarification, and better understand the processes and standards expected of them.

Cyril Isaacs, who read the welcoming remarks on behalf of the NFA acting general secretary, said strong administration and good governance were central to the continued development of football in the country. "As football continues to develop in Namibia, the importance of strong administration, proper compliance, good governance and effective club structures cannot be overemphasised," Isaacs said.

He said the success of Namibian football depended not only on what happened on the field, but also on the quality of administration and governance behind clubs and competitions. Isaacs also welcomed the three newly promoted NPFL clubs - KK United FC, Onambulu United FC and Young Brazilians, encouraging them to embrace the opportunities that come with competing at the highest level of domestic football. The NFA said the workshop forms part of its continued efforts to build the capacity of clubs and football administrators while improving their understanding of club licensing requirements and procedures. Cloete said strengthening the licensing system would ultimately help clubs operate more professionally and contribute to the long-term development and sustainability of Namibian football. [email protected]