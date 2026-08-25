Namibia: The Making of a Paralympic Champion

For Ananias Shikongo, greatness has never been only about standing on a podium.

It was about overcoming the obstacles that stood between him and his dreams and using his journey to inspire those coming behind him.

From walking long distances to training without food and carrying water in an informal settlement to becoming Namibia's only Paralympic gold medallist, Shikongo's story is one of determination.

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His journey has taken him to a World Para Athletics Championship and four Paralympic Games: London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, but the medals tell only part of his story.

Behind the gold, silver and bronze is a man who refused to allow blindness, hardship or disappointment to determine how far he could go.

As Namibia commemorates Heroes' Day, Shikongo stands as an example of what can be achieved through perseverance, self-belief and the courage to keep moving forward.

Finding his calling

Shikongo was born in Amuteya village in Oshikoto and grew up in Okankolo village in the same region and lost vision in both his eyes in two separate incidents during his childhood. He went on to start school at Eluwa Special School in northern Namibia. Like many children, his early sporting experiences were centred around playing soccer with friends.

During school holidays in his village, he would hunt birds and rabbits with his friends.

Through sport, he gradually discovered a different path.

In 2014, Shikongo realised he had potential after being selected to represent his school in Windhoek. His performances earned him selection to represent Namibia at his first international competition in South Africa.

His parents and teachers encouraged him to take the sport seriously, while another, Frank Fredericks, gave him something to aspire to.

"I also got motivated by Frank Fredericks, whom we read about in school. I believed that one day I wanted to become like Frank Fredericks," Shikongo said.

His dream would eventually take him to the biggest stage in para-athletics.

Journey to medals

In 2009, he met his guide, Even Tjiuiju, who runs alongside him in the 100 and 200 metres. The partnership became an important part of his development as an athlete. His first Paralympic Games came in London in 2012. However, an injury prevented him from achieving the result he wanted.

Rather than walking away, he continued.

After Eluwa Special School, Shikongo had moved to Windhoek to complete high school at Windhoek Technical School, where he stayed in the hostel. After completing school, he lived with his older brother in an informal settlement.

Training became a daily battle.

"I had many challenges because I had to walk to the training field and sometimes go there without eating. Other times, I had to come back to fetch water because, in the informal settlement, we fetched water with buckets and containers," he recalled.

The family cooked on a gas stove and when money was scarce, sometimes struggled to afford gas.

Later, his friend and fellow athlete John Nambala stayed with him. The two would walk together to training and back home. They trained at the Katutura Complex, while international competition preparations were sometimes moved to Independence Stadium.

Even basic equipment was a challenge. Shikongo had to purchase his own running gear, despite government grants being his only source of income at the time.

"We didn't give up. We got encouragement from different people and from my side, I knew I wanted to be the first man to win a gold medal at the Paralympics or Olympic Games," he said.

Dreams come true

Johanna Benson's gold medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games gave Shikongo further motivation.

Four years later, his own dream became reality.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Shikongo won three medals - bronze in the 100m, bronze in the 400m and gold in the 200m.

His gold-medal performance also saw him set a Paralympic record. "That was my biggest achievement, and it was my goal. From there, I didn't give up. I just continued because I wanted to win another medal in Tokyo 2020," he said.

The Rio Games became a defining moment in his career, but Shikongo refused to settle.

He changed coaches in 2017 and began working with Letu Hamola, continuing to compete at major international events and winning medals at the World Championships.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, he won silver.

He was also on course for another medal in the 100m before being disqualified for releasing the rope before crossing the line. "I was supposed to also win a medal at that time. It was my biggest disappointment when I got disqualified for that medal," he said.

More than an athlete

By Paris 2024, Shikongo had established himself as one of Namibia's most recognisable para-athletes.

The Games were initially supposed to be his final Paralympic appearance.

But as he looked around him, he realised his role extended beyond his own performances.

Other Namibian athletes were looking to him for motivation and encouragement.

That responsibility influenced his decision to continue his journey towards 2028, which he now views as his intended retirement point.

His desire to give back is also reflected through the Sport on the Move Foundation, which he established after winning his gold medal in 2016.

The foundation has a branch in the Netherlands and has become part of Shikongo's broader effort to support and inspire athletes.

"That's why I sometimes train in Namibia and other times in the Netherlands, because we have a branch on that side and the manager helps us on the other side as well," he said.

Fighting for equality

Despite his achievements, Shikongo remains outspoken about the challenges faced by people living with disabilities.

He believes para-athletes continue to face discrimination, particularly when it comes to employment opportunities.

"We are discriminated against in many things.

Most of the able-bodied people are getting jobs, but para-athletes are always left behind because people think we cannot do anything," he said.

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He pointed to opportunities in the police, correctional services and the Namibia Defence Force, saying para-athletes should also be considered for employment across different sectors.

He welcomed the recruitment of fellow para-athlete Johannes Nambala by the Namibian Police, but wants to see more institutions follow that example.

Shikongo believes people with disabilities have been overlooked for too long and wants to see greater equality across society.

Legacy

As he looks towards 2028, Shikongo acknowledges that his career will eventually come to an end.

But he also knows that the impact of his journey can continue.

He wants young athletes to take their talents seriously, remain disciplined and understand that success does not come easily.

"I want to encourage them to take their talents seriously, especially soccer players, athletes, sprinters and other sports codes," he said.

His own journey is proof of that message.

He went from a young boy at Eluwa Special School, playing soccer and hunting with friends in his village, to representing Namibia on the world's biggest sporting stage.

He endured injury, financial difficulties, long walks to training and the disappointment of disqualification, but kept going.

Today, Shikongo remains Namibia's only Paralympic gold medallist, a distinction that forms an important part of the legacy he hopes to leave.

He expressed gratitude to the Sport on the Move Foundation, Nampower, Standard Bank and everyone who has supported him throughout his career.

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