South Africa: Veteran Editor Gerald Shaw Dies

opinion

The name of Gerald Shaw, a former deputy editor of South Africa’s Cape Times newspaper, is not widely known outside the country’s journalistic circles. Yet he played a crucial role during the struggle against apartheid in supporting over decades the newspaper’s crusading editor, Tony Heard, who gained international fame for defying a ban on publishing the words of African National Congress leaders by secretly flying abroad, interviewing exiled ANC leader Oliver (“O.R.”) Tambo, and publishing the interview in full. Shaw, who died recently aged 92, might be described as a classic South African liberal, one of those whom young, radical activists on the streets were suspicious. One of those activists was Peter-John Pearson , a veteran of the streets and a Catholic priest who ultimately rose to become the Vicar-General of the Archdiocese of Cape Town. This is an excerpt from the sermon he preached recently at Shaw’s funeral, a Catholic requiem Mass.

The theologian and public intellectual Cornel West reminds us that “justice is the name of love in the public domain.” So much of Gerald Shaw’s life, his faith convictions and his professional competence, led him to explore that form of love, the struggle for justice, in very difficult days and in very public spaces.

In those turbulent, challenging, politically invigorating years, as new waves of resistance flowed over into the streets, shook rural areas and broke a long activist silence, we were young, we were angry, we were defiant. We threw stones, burnt tyres, barricaded highways. We printed pamphlets, and discovered that police cells were cold in winter. We felt invincible.

It was our moment, when we contextualised the words of Edmund Burke in his magisterial work on the French Revolution. “Events have happened of which it is difficult to speak and impossible to be silent.” We had fire in our bellies.

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As history shifted, the Schoenstatt Fathers [an order of Catholic priests] organised Wednesday night gatherings for the young and angry in Cape Town.

It was Gerald Shaw who was asked to lead the fraught discussions, Gerald who had access, as journalists do, to what was happening and where, Gerald the historian and widely-read political thinker who entered the lion’s den when we were scarcely in the mood for listening to white men tell our story.

We were in the thrall of [Stephen] Bantu Biko’s “Black man, you’re on your own!” Gerald wisely never ventured there but, bringing the wisdom of his profession and his astonishingly wide range of interests, he opened our minds to other struggles, alternate ways of reading history, historical texts and figures, who challenged the old orders of their time.

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All had lessons for us to learn, nuances to navigate: the courage of the suffragettes, the determination of the British coal miners’ march from Yarrow to London. In his accounts, he offered us an extended vocabulary, a different political lexicon.

There was an urgency about opening the world of ideas, even those different to his own. I remember phrases like “just as a journalist must take responsibility for their script, so must activists take responsibility for what they put out there.”

He made reference to the writings of Chinua Achebe and John Steinbeck, to the world of Bertolt Brecht, references which 50 years or so later still sit with me. He added to our “arsenal” of ideas when ideas mattered passionately, so that actions could be aligned and productive and not random. (An aside: please notice the reference to Arsenal. I try never to preach without a reference to Arsenal, the soccer team that won the English Premier League, a club that grew from working-class origins – you get the point!)

For Gerald, all of that was a matter of faith. He was a person who embraced the social teachings of the church, who understood that the Eucharist... [the Catholic Mass] also embraced in a most fundamental way the broken lives of the poor, the oppressed, those living with violence and genocide and dreams shattered, that it was there... we pledge ourselves to be part of the healing of our broken world, to restoring justice to a grossly unjust world and kindling hope where hope is in short supply.