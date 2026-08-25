Namibia: A Veteran's Tears

OHAKAVENA — Despite years of sacrifice and sheer determination to liberate the country, some war veterans, including liberation struggle veteran Matthews Tjivakenge Kandenge, feel neglected.

The 71-year-old joined the Swapo Party in 1970, went into exile in 1980, and underwent military training at the Hainyeko Training Centre in Angola in 1981.

In 1984, Kandenge underwent special training, including military intelligence, investigative journalism, and other important subjects.

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He joined the Swapo journalistic team, Voice of Namibia (V.O.N), Lubango station in 1988, remaining there until repatriation. He was also engaged in specialised operations from 1984 to 1988.

Speaking from his native Ohakavena village in Omaheke's Epukiro constituency, Kandenge shed light on his journey after the hardships of fighting for Namibia's independence and the challenges he is currently facing.

The veteran told this publication that despite the country's independence from the colonisers, some members who participated in the struggle have been forgotten while still alive.

"I don't dispute their veteran status, although I have questions about the methodology used to recognise someone as a war veteran; nevertheless, I feel it is inhumane to equate those who went into exile with those who remained in the country," he said.

"These are people who sometimes walked barefoot to make attacks. No, no, no, this is a completely unmatched comparison. Sometimes we were forced to eat 'Regular' circumstances beyond our control, so dedicated or even go hungry because Unita has blocked the road. Thus, your comparison is very far-fetched."

The veteran expressed that he pities himself and others who find themselves in the disheartening situation of being forgotten while still alive.

The publication learned that Kandenge's individual veteran project was approved in 2014, with funding granted in 2018, but no action has been taken so far.

When he inquired, he was told there was 'No Money' for all these years, which irritated him and led him to question the government's seriousness on the issue.

"Do they really care about others' lives? I currently receive only N$2 200, and the office refuses to adjust my allowance to match that of a former combatant. Although former combatants were inducted, they were not recruited. How can they fight poverty and hunger while neglecting those who deserve support?" he asked.

High cost of living

The veteran resides in the small village of Ohakavena, relying on income from cattle, chickens, and a pension from a Government Pension Fund. He mentioned that this income is not enough to support himself and his family.

"Since the cost of living is rising daily, it is difficult to survive and maintain one's life efficiently."

He mentioned that the village has salty water unsuitable for drinking, forcing him to hire private cars to retrieve water from the nearby Okovimburu village.

"This is difficult; each trip costs N$100 for water and N$300 for the car, totalling N$400. I need to fetch water twice a month, which costs N$800 monthly. Additionally, I spend N$320 monthly to water animals," he explained.

Kandenge notes that Ohakavena village has more than 600 animals, leading to overgrazing and financial strain on farmers already facing many challenges.

He mentioned that caring for the animals requires seasonal supplies like fodder, licks, vaccines, and other essentials, which are costly.

"Even transporting these necessities is far from towns and requires someone to travel a long distance for help," he said.

Other challenges

Despite facing survival challenges, Kandenge expressed that there is no medical aid scheme available for veterans like him to depend on when needed.

"This is painful, no support for your dependents, no shelter or resettlement assistance because we are considered poor. In Gobabis, there is a veteran housing scheme for Motswana residents, yet locally I have no roof over my head. How do you interpret that?" he asked.

Recently, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs addressed questions about the challenges faced by war veterans, stating that the delays were due to budget limitations.

Kandenge questioned why authorities are retaining ineffective regional officials, noting that many offices are closed 90% of the time during working hours.

"Whenever you call, it takes four days for someone to respond, often citing pretexts like being out of town visiting veteran projects--demonstrating careless use of public resources," he stated.

The veteran also highlighted that no president has ever reported veteran project successes and failures at the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

"The same applies to Governors; they don't address veteran issues in their State of the Region Address (SORA). I wonder which veteran projects these officials inspect that lack any regional or national feedback," Kandenge lamented.

He emphasised that the ineffective support and lack of feedback waste valuable resources, which are claimed to be scarce.

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"This isn't due to financial constraints but a lack of political will to do the right thing and support those in need," he added.

Historic reflection

Regarding the UN repatriation process, Kandenge and fellow fighters returned home in December 1989.

"We didn't participate in the process, and Swapo knows why. In 1990, I became the Epukiro Swapo District Coordinator, later serving at Okorukambe from 1994 to 1996," he explained.

Kandenge also served as Omaheke's Swapo Regional Mobiliser from 1996 to 1998 and was assigned an international mission.

"I was inducted into the Namibia Defence Force in January 1999, attended the Military Intelligence Standardisation Course in May 1999, and was deployed to 261 Battalion for the Mandume Ndemufayo Operation."

He also participated in an international mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2000 to 2001.

The retired soldier was also an instructor in security and intelligence at the Military School at Osona Base.

Kandenge urged the youth and the entire Namibian nation to honour Heroes' Day, emphasising the lives lost during the struggle for independence. "We must commemorate this day with respect and not treat it as a day for rest," he urged.

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