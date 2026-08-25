Namibia: Metropolitan Named Best Life Company for 3 Years

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia has secured their title for three straight years as they were once again named the Best Life Company within Momentum Group's Africa segment.

The award marks another milestone in sustained financial performance and client service execution.

The recognition represents the impact behind thousands of client conversations, families protected against financial uncertainty and financial plans that help Namibians build more secure futures.

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Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Chief Executive Officer, Sakaria Nghikembua, dedicated the win to continuous teamwork and consistency.

"This award belongs to our entire Namibian team, our success is built on consistency, discipline and a deep commitment to our clients," Nghikembua said.

He added that the company's ability to perform strongly alongside the group's other enterprises is meaningful.

"This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar, developing our people and, above all, continuing to earn the trust of our clients," Nghikembua added.

Namibia's achievement also stands out within Momentum Group's broader international portfolio, demonstrating the impact of strong leadership, talent and execution.

The collective effort of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia's financial advisers, sales leaders, support and executive leadership continues to drive the business forward.

International Momentum Group's Chief Executive Officer, Lulama Booi, described Namibia's sustained performance as an important achievement.

"Being recognised as Best Life Company in our Africa segment for three consecutive years speaks to the strength and maturity of the Namibian business," said Booi.

She continued that Namibia's success demonstrates the value of optimally combining local market expertise with the capabilities and scale of the Momentum Group.

Backed by over 50 years, Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Limited operates as a collaborative subsidiary of the South African multinational financial services group.

Its premier financial service group commands a major share of the Namibia's insurance and investment market.

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