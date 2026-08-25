South Africa: Readers' Donations Get Church Band Going Again

Instruments worth R100,000 were stolen from the Samora Machel band and sold for scrap

Donations have helped a youth church band in Samora Machel replace stolen instruments and start rehearsing again

In July, GroundUp reported on the theft of nine brass musical instruments which were sold to a scrap yard for a fraction of their value. The total estimated cost to replace the instruments was over R100,000, which the band could not afford.

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After reading our article, Marie Skeep, a music teacher from Plettenberg Bay, was touched by their story. She donated two euphoniums and an alto horn to the band. Other readers donated cash for a new tenor horn and a trumpet.

Pastor Philiso Jeffrey Jonas, who started the band in 2008 through the St Ludonki Faith Mission church, said the donations have allowed the young musicians to start practising again.

Skeep said she was approaching retirement and no longer needed the instruments.

"I felt deeply sorry for the Samora Machel brass band," she said, adding that she understood the value of the band's mission to keep youth off from the streets. "Wishing Pastor Jonas and the brass band all the best for the future."

GroundUp attended a rehearsal on Sunday, 23 August.

Band master Anathi Cishe said members were eager to pick up where they had left off. But the band still has to replace larger instruments like the tubas. Cishe said members now take turns to use the available instruments. "Some rehearse on Fridays and others on Sundays. We can no longer practise together as we used to."

After the theft, Jonas opened a case at Samora Machel police station. Three suspects were arrested and appeared at the Philippi Magistrates' Court on 19 August. The case was postponed to 29 September.

The stolen instruments were apparently broken down and sold at a local scrapyard for about R800.