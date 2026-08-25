Nigeria: Just in - APC Denies Withdrawal of 2027 Presidential Campaign Council List

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that it has withdrawn the list of its 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, describing the reports as rumours.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the clarification in a brief response on Tuesday morning, saying the APC would formally announce any changes to the campaign council list.

Morka's comment followed reports circulating that the party had withdrawn the list released amid preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with TheCable, the APC spokesman said there was no basis for the reports, describing them as rumours.

He said, "It's rumour. If there is any change to the list, it will be formally announced."

Recall that APC recently released the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council as part of preparations for the 2027 presidential election, with President Bola Tinubu seeking re-election.

The list generated reactions within the party and among its stakeholders, with some members expressing concerns over the inclusion or exclusion of certain party figures.

The development also fuelled speculation about possible adjustments to the composition of the campaign structure.

However, Morka's latest clarification indicates that the party has not officially withdrawn the list and that any alteration to its composition would be communicated through the appropriate party channels.