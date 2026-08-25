Tanzania: Samia Calls for Patriotic Youths

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday called for greater investment in civic, leadership and information literacy education for young people, stressing that the skills are essential for preparing a generation capable of driving national and Africa's future development.

She said young people need knowledge that enables them to understand the changing global political and economic landscape and participate effectively in shaping the future of their countries and the continent.

President Samia made the remarks at State House in Dar es Salaam during talks with the President of the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI), Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, where the two discussed strengthening cooperation between Tanzania, ADDI and the African diaspora in advancing Africa's development.

She said equipping young people with the right knowledge would help them appreciate Africa's history, understand their responsibilities and contribute more effectively to building stronger communities and nations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Equipping the younger generation with appropriate knowledge can enable them to participate more effectively in building their countries and contributing to Africa's future," President Samia said.

The discussions also highlighted the role of women in raising children, strengthening communities, providing leadership, preserving African culture and promoting indigenous knowledge.

President Samia commended Ambassador Chihombori-Quao for her longstanding efforts to champion African interests and strengthen ties between the continent and people of African descent living abroad.

For her part, Ambassador Chihombori-Quao praised President Samia's leadership and the country's ongoing development initiatives.

"Our cooperation between Africa and ADDI is important in promoting investment, connecting knowledge and building a positive image of the continent," Ambassador Chihombori-Quao said.

ADDI is a non-profit organisation founded in March 2020 by Ambassador Chihombori-Quao, the former African Union Ambassador to the United States.

The organisation seeks to mobilise the global African diaspora to invest in and contribute to Africa's economic and social development.