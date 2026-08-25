Tanzania: Centre Seeks Health Cover Support for Children With Disabilities

Arusha — THE government and stakeholders have been urged to facilitate access to health insurance for children with disabilities to enable them receive medical services and regular medication without placing a financial burden on parents and caregivers.

Director of Safehome for Children with Disabilities (SCDI), Yuster Njau, said some children at the centre suffer from seizures and require daily medication, but fail to access treatment due to high costs.

"We appeal to the government and stakeholders to consider providing free health insurance for these children," she said, noting that health challenges remain among key barriers affecting their wellbeing and opportunities.

She said SCDI was established after it was observed that some children with disabilities lacked access to education and social interaction, while others were left at home as parents went out to earn a living.

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Ms Njau, who also serves as Ward Education Officer in Daraja Mbili Ward in Arusha City, said the idea of establishing the centre stemmed from her experience in enrolling children in schools and conducting research on children with disabilities.

The centre provides free services, including meals and physiotherapy, in collaboration with volunteer health professionals.

Currently, the centre has 82 registered children, 54 boys and 28 girls but only between 25 and 40 attend daily due to transport challenges faced by some families.

"Children attend the centre from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays are reserved for home visits," she said.

She added that the centre works with volunteer specialists in physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, who support the children and build staff capacity.

Njau said the services have brought notable improvements, with some children who could not sit now able to do so, while others have started walking after undergoing therapy.

She further noted that 10 children have received education sponsorship, enabling them to continue with formal schooling.

Ms Njau called on parents and the community not to hide children with disabilities but to take them to centres where they can access education, healthcare, therapy and social interaction.

She said the centre still requires support to acquire assistive devices, as children have varying needs depending on the nature and severity of their conditions.

"These services are vital not only for the children but also for parents, as the centre offers a platform to share experiences and encouragement," she said.