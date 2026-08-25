Kenya: Ruto Warns Opposition of Political Tough Contest

Nairobi — President William Ruto has issued a warning to his political opponents, saying they will face a tough political contest.

Speaking during a public address in Narok North, Ruto said some people opposing his administration's programmes would be surprised by the political response.

"I can see there are some people whom we are going to give a very tough political battle, and they will be surprised, won't they?"

"I told them the other day, that even if they have been paid, even if they have been hired, even if you have been organised and sent to oppose housing, can't you use a little common sense to understand how you are going to oppose this housing programme? You come and tell us that you oppose housing because a chicken cannot climb a storey building," the President said.

The President accused sections of the opposition of mobilising people to reject government initiatives, including the Social Health Authority and affordable housing programme.

"I am telling my competitors, stop treating us like fools. You are telling us that we should go back to NHIF, which covered only eight million people, and abandon SHA, which covers 32 million people."

"Why are you testing our intelligence?

You are telling us to go back to NHIF, where you had to wait for three months before getting treatment, while with SHA, when you go and register that same day, you are already eligible to receive treatment that same day," the Head of State said.