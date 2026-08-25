Kenya: Njeri Maina Defends Gachagua's Youth Credentials, Recalls Gen Z Protest Support

Nyeri — Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has defended former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's record on youth issues, citing his alleged financial support for young people arrested during the Gen Z protests.

Speaking during a youth engagement by the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) at Gachagua's Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri, Maina said she was involved in defending young people arrested during the demonstrations.

"During the Gen Z protests, I was in the frontline defending those arrested during the protests. I could enter the court at 7 a.m. and leave court late in the evening," she said.

Maina also claimed that Gachagua contributed Sh10 million towards securing bail for young people arrested during the protests.

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"Our party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, contributed KSh10 million towards securing bail for those arrested during the demonstrations," she said.

She said the support demonstrated solidarity with young Kenyans who were demanding greater accountability and a stronger voice in national affairs.

Maina urged young people to move beyond protests and civic activism and seek elective positions where they can influence policy and governance.

Her remarks come as political parties intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election, with young people expected to play a key role as both voters and candidates.

She said Gachagua had assured young aspirants that the DCP would conduct free, fair and transparent nominations.

"He has also assured us that our party will conduct free, fair and transparent nominations, giving every aspiring leader an equal opportunity to compete," Maina said.

Maina encouraged young people seeking elective positions to take advantage of the political space and support one another rather than allowing established politicians to dominate leadership.

She also drew from her own political experience, noting that she was elected Kirinyaga Woman Representative at the age of 27 despite being told she would not succeed.

Maina challenged young aspirants to build strong grassroots networks by engaging voters, including small-scale traders and boda boda riders, and actively presenting themselves to the electorate.

She said young Kenyans have different talents and abilities that can contribute to the country's future leadership.

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The DCP youth engagement centred on expanding political opportunities for young people and encouraging them to seek elective positions ahead of the 2027 elections.