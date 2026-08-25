South Africa: DA Minister and Mayor Collaborate to Up Home Affairs Capacity in Cape Town

press release

The opening of a new Home Affairs office at the Cape Town Civic Centre by Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, and Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis demonstrates what can be achieved when different spheres of government work together with a shared commitment to delivering results for residents.

Through cooperation between the City of Cape Town and the Department of Home Affairs, the new bookings-only office provides another avenue for citizens to access Home Affairs services, alongside the Department's rapidly expanding partnership with banks. It will also help reduce pressure on the existing Barrack Street office, while bringing services closer to where people already live, work and travel.

The new office forms part of the Home Affairs @ home vision, which uses digital innovation and strategic partnerships to expand access to essential services, cut waiting times and improve convenience for residents.

This is what effective intergovernmental partnership is about: different spheres of government working together practically to expand capacity and make services more accessible to residents.

The DA commends Minister Schreiber, Home Affairs officials and the City of Cape Town for demonstrating that effective cooperation, combined with practical solutions and digital reform, can deliver tangible improvements for residents.