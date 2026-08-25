Kenya: Police Bullets Ready to Go Guns Blazing in Quest for CAF Women's Champions League Ticket

NAIROBI — Kenya Police Bullets striker Terry Engesha believes the team are due for a goal-fest after a winning start to their Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers campaign in Kigali on Monday evening.

The Harambee Starlets forward says they will be firing on all cylinders as the tournament progresses, after downing Tanzanian giants Simba Queens at the Kigali Pele Stadium.

"It was an awesome feeling (to beat Simba). We had prepared for this match very well and that's why we have won. You have to expect more goals from us because we want to win this tournament. We are going to entertain you guys in the next match," Engesha said.

Rama Vijago's side won 2-1 in the Group C top-of-the-table clash that was at time dogged by controversial calls by the referee.

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Faith Mboya put the law enforcers ahead with a close range shot in the 17th minute, after being put through by Engesha.

The towering no. 9 then turned provider once again in the 80th minute, her cross-field pass being miscontrolled by a Simba defender, which forced their custodian into a hushed clearance, metres away from her goalmouth.

The loose ball landed at the feet of Martha Amunyolet who then lobbed it into an empty net for the winner.

Reflecting on the game, Engesha revealed that the battle was won in the midfield, which they had on lockdown.

"We realised their weaknesses in the midfield and so we locked it down. Our next match is a must-win and we know we need to score as many goals as possible if we are to reach the next stage," she said.

Indeed, their next encounter against Burundi's Top Girls Academy will be crucial in determining Bullets' next step in the competition.

With Simba having beat them 2-0 in their first match, Bullets will have to win the match or avoid a loss if they are to secure top spot in the group and reach the semis.